Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 32,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,993,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

