PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $30.81

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $32.09. PBF Energy shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 29,398 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 625,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
