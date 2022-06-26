PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $30.81

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $32.09. PBF Energy shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 29,398 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 625,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

