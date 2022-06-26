PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 167,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of PCTEL worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.