Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 832.40 ($10.20).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.66) to GBX 900 ($11.02) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Pearson alerts:

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 780.80 ($9.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 697.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.36. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.