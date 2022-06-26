Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 112,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,404,784 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

