Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Down 20%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 450,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,424% from the average daily volume of 29,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.