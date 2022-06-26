Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0266504 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 230 shares of company stock worth $10,434 and have sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.