Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 75,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,582,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

