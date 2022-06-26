Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,861.33 ($35.05).

Several brokerages have commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($41.77) to GBX 3,440 ($42.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.21) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,871.50 ($22.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,332.53. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,770 ($21.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,100 ($37.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

