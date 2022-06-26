Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,847 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

