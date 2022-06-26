Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,088,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

