Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

