Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.60. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

