Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 934.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

