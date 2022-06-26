Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 667,709 shares of company stock worth $12,691,764. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE PINS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

