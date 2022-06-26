Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.76. 24,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,861,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

