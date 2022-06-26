Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,981 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Several analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Get Playtika alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.