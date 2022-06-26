Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04), with a volume of 122804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.11.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

