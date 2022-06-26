Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Polaris worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151,348 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

