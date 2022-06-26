Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.21).
POLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday.
LON:POLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £947.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,630.50 ($19.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 616.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
