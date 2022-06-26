Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.21).

POLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

LON:POLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £947.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,630.50 ($19.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 616.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.