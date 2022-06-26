ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $42.78

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.78, but opened at $44.70. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.