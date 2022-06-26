ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 200,836 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $29.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 404.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.