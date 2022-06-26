ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,627,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,336,104 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $20.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

