ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.77. 185,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,945,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $107,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

