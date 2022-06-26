Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 68,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,874,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTRA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

