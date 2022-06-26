Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

