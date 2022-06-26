R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 82,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 772,774 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in R1 RCM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 577,798 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.