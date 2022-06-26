Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 11.9%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) shares were down 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 180,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 56,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.
Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.