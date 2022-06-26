Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 11.9%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) shares were down 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 180,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 56,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

