Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 17,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,082,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

