RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average of $212.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

