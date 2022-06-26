RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.