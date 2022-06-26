Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 7.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 7,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 470,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.