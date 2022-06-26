Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 7.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 7,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 470,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
