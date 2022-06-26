Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 2.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02. 3,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 886,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 287,823 shares of company stock worth $1,914,081 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

