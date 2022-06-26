Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.95) to €18.75 ($19.74) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

RDEIY stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

