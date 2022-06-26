Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several analysts have commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $8.53 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

