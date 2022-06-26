Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 812 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

Wix.com stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

