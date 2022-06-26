Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 966 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

KMX stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

