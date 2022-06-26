Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 6,539 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,947 shares of company stock valued at $72,019,613 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

