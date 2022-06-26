Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

