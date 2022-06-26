Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

