Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $288,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.