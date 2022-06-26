Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $335,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DVA opened at $77.50 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

