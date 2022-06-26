Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $219,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 165,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

