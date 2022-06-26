Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $238,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.