Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $447,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

