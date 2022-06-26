Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $235,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 560,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is 26.29. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

