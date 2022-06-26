Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $239,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.59.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

