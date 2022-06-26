Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 834,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.