Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,425 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of BKI opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

