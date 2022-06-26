Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LI opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,079.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

